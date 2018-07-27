PHOTOS. Voici la fillette « la plus belle du monde »

Une Nigériane de 5 ans été désignée « la plus belle fille du monde » sur Instagram, après qu’un photographe a publié plusieurs portraits de la fillette.
Sur les clichés publiés par le photographe Mofe Bamuyiwa, on voit la petite Jare Ijalana poser dans un décor simple. Son imposante chevelure, son teint parfait et ses grands yeux ont tout de suite séduit la Toile. Son portrait est devenu viral sur les réseaux sociaux.
Oh yes she’s human ! She’s also an angel ! “J A R E “ I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
«Oh oui, elle est humaine ! Elle est aussi un ange !», écrit le photographe en commentaire d’une des photos. «J’aurais pu la faire sourire et la faire éclater de rire mais je l’ai mise dans les moments naturels pour que nous puissions regarder à travers ses yeux!», ajoute-t-il.
« Une œuvre d’art »
Les trois portraits de Jare ont recueilli près de 50.000 likes, un chiffre bien plus élevé que d’habitude pour Mofe Bamuyiwa. « On dirait une poupée », « véritable œuvre d’art », « absolument magnifique » : voici quelques-uns des milliers de commentaires qu’ont suscité les photos de la petite Jare Ijalana.
J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! We continue to the next post TEAM Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
En décembre 2017, la mannequin russe âgée de 6 ans, Anastasia Knyazeva, avait officiellement été désignée comme la plus belle fille du monde.