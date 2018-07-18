Une mannequin défile en allaitant son bébé

Une mannequin a relancé le débat sur l’allaitement en public, en donnant le sein à son bébé pendant un défilé.
Mara Martin assure que son geste était improvisé. Dimanche, elle défilait pour un magazine américain. Le public l’a soudain vue arriver vêtue d’un bikini doré et portant dans ses bras sa fille en train de téter. «Elle avait faim, le défilé avait pris du retard, et c’était pour elle l’heure de manger. Je n’y ai pas réfléchi à deux fois», a ensuite expliqué à la chaîne NBC la mannequin.
Son geste a relancé le débat sur la question de l’allaitement en public. Sur les réseaux sociaux, la majorité des réactions sont positives. Cependant, certains qualifient les faits de «répugnant» ou de «dégoûtant». «La masturbation est aussi un acte naturel. La verra-t-on également sur un podium?», s’interroge ainsi un usager de Twitter, oubliant visiblement le caractère non sexuel de l’allaitement.
Un débat récurrent
La mannequin, pour sa part, s’interroge quant à ces réactions. «Je n’arrive pas à croire qu’autant d’articles aient été publiés sur ma fille et moi pour avoir fait quelque chose que je fais tous les jours», écrit-elle sur Instagram.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there… I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
Aux États-Unis, la quasi-totalité des États autorise l’allaitement en public. En 2014, une marque s’était attirée les critiques après avoir invité une femme à se rendre aux toilettes pour allaiter à l’abri des regards.