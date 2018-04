Victoria Beckham crée un t-shirt des Spice Girls pour la bonne cause

What you really, really want is this exclusive Red Nose Day t-shirt designed by @victoriabeckham, featuring the Spice Girls! All proceeds go to Red Nose Day. Swipe to see the tee from all sides, and go to omaze.com/spice to buy yours and make a difference. #victoriabeckham

A post shared by Red Nose Day USA (@rednosedayusa) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:39am PDT