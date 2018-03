Kim Kardashian dévoile une nouvelle gamme de maquillage

10 years ago, on 04.05.08, @kimkardashian + @makeupbymario met on a cover shoot. In the past decade, Kim + Mario have grown together, set trends and impacted the beauty industry. On 04.05.18, exactly 10 years to the day they met, #KKWxMARIO will launch at KKWBEAUTY.COM. Be the first to be notified when the collection is live by signing up at the link in our bio #KKWBEAUTY

A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:59am PDT