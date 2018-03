Comment reproduire les paupières roses vues sur les podiums

Discover the backstage makeup table from the Spring-Summer 2018 #CHANELHauteCouture show. A palette of pinks, from subtle to intense. A fresh luminous look twisted by a vibrant touch. @vittoceretti @chanel.beauty #ChanelMakeup #FromTheShowToYourHome

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Jan 26, 2018 at 1:58pm PST