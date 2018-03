Une gigantesque sculpture florale de Mickey bat un record du monde

New record: Tallest topiary sculpture (supported). Dubai @dubaimiraclegarden in UAE have created this 18.06 m (59 ft 3 in) tall Mickey Mouse to celebrate their licensing partnership with The Walt @disney Company 🌺🌸🌼 The sculpture was created using a blooming colourful array of almost 1,000 different plants and flowers (including white petunia, red petunia, white geranium, yellow viola, zinnia marigold and green alternanthera). The sculpture weighs around 35 tons and is supported by a four-ton steel structure with a concrete foundation of 50 tons (45,359.2 kg) of reinforced concrete. Park visitors can expect to see more Disney characters in the near future. ______________________________ #mickeymouse #dubai #dubaimiraclegarden #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #flowers #topiary #uae #disney

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) on Feb 27, 2018 at 1:54am PST