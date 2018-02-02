CSI-W 5* de Bordeaux – Résultatsde vendredi

Résultats du jumping international de Bordeaux (CSI-W 5*), vendredi en France: -Epreuve de vitesse 5* – 1m50
1. Harrie Smolders (P-B/Zinius) 0 point/63.92 sec
2. Marcus Ehning (All/Comme Il Faut) 0/65.29
3. François Mathy Jr. (Bel/Casanova de l’Herse) 0/65.44
4. Julien Gonin (Fra/Soleil de Cornu CH) 0/67.65
5. Mark McAuley (Irl/Valentino Tuilière) 0/67.74
…
11. Pieter Devos (Bel/Gin D) 4/65.40
12. Grégory Wathelet (Bel/Iron Man vd Padenborre) 4/65.63
16. Gudrun Patteet (Bel/Sea Coast Pebbles Z) 4/69.90
.
Source: Belga