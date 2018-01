VIDEO. Des policiers américains déstabilisés par un… écureuil

**Squirrel starts New Year's party early**

On December 29th, 2017 Brockport Police were called to a residence for a squirrel that had broken into the house, reportedly eating cookies in the kitchen. Officers Sime and Dawson arrived on scene but were not at all expecting the warm welcome they would receive from the squirrel. The squirrel was ultimately captured by officers and released without injury. The homeowner was very relieved that their uninvited guest was set free. Brockport Police will always go the extra mile to help their residents.

