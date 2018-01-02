Atteinte d’un cancer, elle se marie quelques heures avant de mourir

Une Américaine a dit « oui » à l’homme de sa vie quelques heures avant son décès.

Le 22 décembre dernier, Heather Mosher s’est mariée à son conjoint Dave à l’hôpital St. Francis d’Hartford dans le Connecticut. Quelques heures seulement avant de succomber à un cancer du sein.

Un an plus tôt, le 23 décembre 2016, ce dernier lui demandait sa main, le jour où les médecins lui annonçaient avoir diagnostiqué une grosseur dans sa poitrine. Malgré les opérations et les deux chimiothérapies d’Heather, le couple n’a cessé d’organiser ce mariage prévu au préalable pour le 30 décembre 2017. Une date qui, à cause de la maladie, avait finalement dû être avancée sur les conseils des médecins.

C’est donc finalement sur son lit d’hôpital, en robe de mariée et avec une perruque, aux côtés de Dave, et de leurs proches, que le couple a pu finalement s’unir. Des moments d’émotion immortalisés en photos. «Elle était en train de mourir. Alors que nous étions tous là, il était clair qu’elle vivait les derniers instants de sa vie», explique Christina Karas, son amie et demoiselle d’honneur citée par ABC. «Elle a tenu bon pour rester en vie pour le mariage avec l’homme de ses rêves.».

La date du 30 décembre a finalement été celle de ses funérailles. « C’était surréaliste, explique Dave cité par ABC, nous étions censés échanger nos voeux et maintenant je dois lui dire au revoir ».