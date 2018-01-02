Atteinte d’un cancer, elle se marie quelques heures avant de mourir

Une Américaine a dit « oui » à l’homme de sa vie quelques heures avant son décès.

Le 22 décembre dernier, Heather Mosher s’est mariée à son conjoint Dave à l’hôpital St. Francis d’Hartford dans le Connecticut. Quelques heures seulement avant de succomber à un cancer du sein.

Un an plus tôt, le 23 décembre 2016, ce dernier lui demandait sa main, le jour où les médecins lui annonçaient avoir diagnostiqué une grosseur dans sa poitrine. Malgré les opérations et les deux chimiothérapies d’Heather, le couple n’a cessé d’organiser ce mariage prévu au préalable pour le 30 décembre 2017. Une date qui, à cause de la maladie, avait finalement dû être avancée sur les conseils des médecins.

C’est donc finalement sur son lit d’hôpital, en robe de mariée et avec une perruque, aux côtés de Dave, et de leurs proches, que le couple a pu finalement s’unir. Des moments d’émotion immortalisés en photos. «Elle était en train de mourir. Alors que nous étions tous là, il était clair qu’elle vivait les derniers instants de sa vie», explique Christina Karas, son amie et demoiselle d’honneur citée par ABC. «Elle a tenu bon pour rester en vie pour le mariage avec l’homme de ses rêves.».

Heather’s mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather’s reaction to tragedy in other’s lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!

La date du 30 décembre a finalement été celle de ses funérailles. « C’était surréaliste, explique Dave cité par ABC, nous étions censés échanger nos voeux et maintenant je dois lui dire au revoir ».

