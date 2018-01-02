Atteinte d’un cancer, elle se marie quelques heures avant de mourir

Une Américaine a dit « oui » à l’homme de sa vie quelques heures avant son décès.
Le 22 décembre dernier, Heather Mosher s’est mariée à son conjoint Dave à l’hôpital St. Francis d’Hartford dans le Connecticut. Quelques heures seulement avant de succomber à un cancer du sein.
Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera. As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see. My gift to her.
Un an plus tôt, le 23 décembre 2016, ce dernier lui demandait sa main, le jour où les médecins lui annonçaient avoir diagnostiqué une grosseur dans sa poitrine. Malgré les opérations et les deux chimiothérapies d’Heather, le couple n’a cessé d’organiser ce mariage prévu au préalable pour le 30 décembre 2017. Une date qui, à cause de la maladie, avait finalement dû être avancée sur les conseils des médecins.
Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life’s journey with me. ❤️
C’est donc finalement sur son lit d’hôpital, en robe de mariée et avec une perruque, aux côtés de Dave, et de leurs proches, que le couple a pu finalement s’unir. Des moments d’émotion immortalisés en photos. «Elle était en train de mourir. Alors que nous étions tous là, il était clair qu’elle vivait les derniers instants de sa vie», explique Christina Karas, son amie et demoiselle d’honneur citée par ABC. «Elle a tenu bon pour rester en vie pour le mariage avec l’homme de ses rêves.».
Heather’s mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather’s reaction to tragedy in other’s lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!
La date du 30 décembre a finalement été celle de ses funérailles. « C’était surréaliste, explique Dave cité par ABC, nous étions censés échanger nos voeux et maintenant je dois lui dire au revoir ».
Heather chose to spend her last hours celebrating surrounded by people she loved and who loved her. How do I know God is real? Because He was filling her with joy despite the fact that outwardly her body was failing. She chose to let God carry her, instead of wasting her last hours angry at him for allowing this illness. And carry her he did. He carried her home.
I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.